One injured in semi/bicycle crash

THREE RIVERS — A Three Rivers man was injured as a result of a crash that occurred at the intersection of Broadway Road and U.S. 131 in Three Rivers Wednesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 1:04 p.m. Witnesses stated that a bicycle being ridden by 62-year-old Lawrence Heard of Three Rivers was crossing U.S. 131 in the construction zone in front of the Meijer gas station. Heard rode into the side of a semi-trailer that was southbound on U.S. 131.

Heard was transported by Three Rivers Ambulance to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Edward Corneail of Oxford, Mich., was not injured. Seatbelts were worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Fabius-Park Fire Department, Three Rivers Police Department and Three Rivers Ambulance assisted at the scene.