One injured in rollover accident

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old White Pigeon woman was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday, March 7 around 11:24 p.m., according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Gina Huser was northbound on US-131 at Eagley Road when she lost control of her vehicle and struck several trees before it overturned. She was ejected from the vehicle.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, according to police, and Huser was not wearing her seatbelt.

Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.