One injured in rollover

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old woman was injured in a crash Sunday, Jan. 29 around 12:45 a.m., according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to Fawn River and Mill Pond roads in regards to a single vehicle rollover accident. The driver, Kelsie Leigh-Marie Lane, was transported by ambulance to Sturgis Hospital with unknown injuries.

It appeared the vehicle lost control, crossed the centerline, striking a stump and rolling several times before coming to rest on its roof. The vehicle was severely damaged but Lane was able to get out on her own. She was wearing her seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor.

LifeCare EMS and White Pigeon Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.