One injured in Porter Township crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A man was injured in a crash that occurred in the 69000 block of South River Road in Porter Township early Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Joshua Lee Austin, a 34-year-old resident of Hudson, Ind., was driving southbound on South River Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. Austin left the roadway and struck a tree and chain link fence.

Austin suffered a head injury in the crash and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Porter Township Ambulance. Police say seatbelts were not worn and alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash. The case remains under investigation.

Porter EMS and the Porter Fire Department assisted police at the scene.