One injured, one arrested in Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A woman was injured following a crash that occurred in Howard Township Saturday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:22 p.m., deputies responded to a two-car personal injury crash near the intersection of Baron Lake Road and White Street.

Deputies believe that a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Niles woman failed to yield at the White Street intersection with Baron Lake Road to a southbound vehicle driven by Tara Starrett of Dowagiac. After the crash, the driver of the pickup truck left the scene of the crash and was followed by witnesses until deputies were able to make contact with her. She was subsequently arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and driving without a license.

Paramedics transported Starrett to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for non-life threatening injuries. The name of the arrested driver is being withheld pending her arraignment.

The Pokagon Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the crash scene. The incident remains under investigation.