One injured, one arrested after crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — One teen was injured and another arrested following a crash on Engle Road just south of Featherstone Road Thursday evening, March 9, according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment.

They arrived on scene of a one-car personal injury rollover accident to find a 17-year-old male from Centreville lying on the ground with injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Troopers found the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male from Three Rivers, to be operating under the influence of marijuana. He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail.