One injured in Newberg crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Bronson resident was transported to Bronson Hospital via ambulance after her vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a tree and ejected her from her seat near the intersection of Born Street and Patterson Hill Road in Newberg Township on Friday, June 8.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that the accident occurred at approximately 8:41 p.m.

Emily Davis was driving eastbound on Born Street when she ran off the roadway and struck a tree. This caused her vehicle to over turn and she was ejected from the vehicle.

Seat belts were not used and it is unknown if intoxicants were used. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting were Michigan State Police, Newberg Fire, Newberg Ambulance and SEPSA ambulance.