One injured in Milton Twp. crash

CASS COUNTY — On January 21 at 2:48 p.m. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on US-12 and Gumwood Road in Milton Township.

A 56-year-old Dowagiac resident, Linda Stilwell, was southbound on Gumwood when she crossed over US-12 striking another vehicle. The other vehicle was driven by 68-year-old, Dowagiac resident, Michael Solomon. Solomon was turning west onto US-12 when the crash happened. Solomon suffered no injuries. Stilwell complained of minor head pains and was transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles. No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be contributing to this crash.

Assisting were SMCAS Ambulance, Niles fire and Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Police Department.