One injured in Mason Township crash

MASON TOWNSHIP — A man was injured as a result of a crash that occurred in Mason Township Thursday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:44 a.m., deputies were called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on Mason Street near Gordon Road. A 44-year-old Edwardsburg resident, Jonathan Wagers, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a mailbox and then a tree.

Wagers was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries. At this time, it is unknown if any intoxicating substances contributed to the causation of the crash. A seat belt was worn. The case remains under investigation.

Assisting deputies were S.E.P.S.A. fire and ambulance, and the Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Department.