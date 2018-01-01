One injured in crash in Porter Twp.

PORTER TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate a personal injury crash on Monday, March 26 at 11:55 a.m. that occurred on Shavehead Lake Street near M 40 in Porter Township.

Karen Pierucki, 57, of Edwardsburg was traveling westbound when she went off the road and crashed into the trees. She was taken to Three Rivers Health for treatment.

It is believed that Pierucki was using her safety belt and that prescription drugs may have been a factor. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was the Newburg ambulance service.