One injured in Centreville apartment fire

CENTREVILLE — One person was injured in a fire that occurred at a Centreville apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to Centreville Fire Department Chief Dave Miracle, firefighters were called to the Mill Race Manor apartment complex on East Main Street at 10:43 a.m. for reports of a fire "spreading quick" through the complex. When officials arrived on scene a couple of minutes later, Miracle said they found smoke coming from the window of one of the apartments.

The fire was quickly contained and put out. Miracle said one person was taken to Three Rivers Health for their injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and Miracle said they are hoping to not have to displace anyone living in the complex for the night.

Assisting Centreville Fire Department at the scene were the Three Rivers Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department, and the Centreville Police Department.

