One injured in car/tree crash

CASS COUNTY – On April 17 at approximately 7 a.m., deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on Glenwood Road north of Marcellus Highway in Wayne Township.

Carl Harwood, 39-year-old of Marcellus, was traveling northbound on Glenwood Rd. at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a tree. He was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Pride Care ambulance for his injuries.

A seatbelt was worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Assisting at the scene were the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Dowagiac Fire Department.