One hurt in motorcycle/deer crash

PENN TOWNSHIP — At approximately 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a personal injury crash on Paradise Lake Road near Jeffries Street in Penn Township.

Rollie Robert White, 28, of Elkhart was driving southbound on Paradise Lake Road on a motorcycle when he hit a deer. White was transported by LifeCare EMS to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. No helmet was worn at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.

Assisting agencies included Penn Fire, LifeCare and Newburg EMS.