One hurt in car/tree crash

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP — A man was injured in a car/tree crash that occurred in Marcellus Township Saturday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:16 p.m., deputies were dispatched to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on Church Street near the intersection of Goff Lake Road.

A 25-year-old Marcellus resident, Nickolas Soule, was driving his vehicle eastbound on Church Street when he lost control of the vehicle, driving off the roadway and crashing into a tree. Soule was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was transported to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for injuries he sustained in the crash.

It is believed that alcohol is a factor in this crash, and a seat belt was worn. This case remains under investigation.

Marcellus Ambulance assisted at the scene.