One dies in fire

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in the 19000 block of Fawn River Road on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10:20 p.m.

Troopers were dispatched to assist the White Pigeon Township Fire Department with a fire investigation. During suppression efforts, it was reported that there was a subject still inside the residence.

The fire was extinguished and fire crews located a subject deceased inside the residence. It is undetermined at this time what caused the fire. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called to the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause. This incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the White Pigeon Township Fire Department, Shipshewana Fire Department, White Pigeon Police Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff Department.