One dead, two injured in fatal crash

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP —The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 near Summit Road and Pleasant Road in Leonidas Township.

A Dodge passenger car was northbound on Summit Road south of Pleasant Road, as a Jeep SUV was westbound on Pleasant Road approaching Summit Road. The driver of the Dodge passenger car, Tyler Bolen, 27, of Kendallville, Ind., did not see the stop sign at Pleasant Road due to foggy conditions. The Dodge passenger car went through the intersection and struck the Jeep SUV. The Jeep SUV then struck a tree on the North West corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep SUV, Mark Russell, 60, of Mendon, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bolen and a female passenger in the Dodge passenger car were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation and charges may be requested against the at fault driver.

Leonidas/Colon Fire Departments and LifeCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.