One dead, one injured following crash in Florence Township

A man was pronounced dead and a woman was injured after a crash in Florence Township Friday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 12:32 a.m. at the intersection of Centreville-Constantine Road and Burgener Road. A white Toyota Camry driven by a male and a female passenger were traveling southwest on Centreville-Constantine Road when his vehicle crossed the center line, going off the roadway to the left where the vehicle struck two trees head on, flipping and landing on the passenger side.

The male subject, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female subject, identified as a 33-year-old from Three Rivers, was transported via Air-Care to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Department, seatbelts were worn, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Constantine Police Department, Constantine Fire Department, Three Rivers Ambulance, Life Care Ambulance, West Michigan Air Care, Steve’s Towing and the Western Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Sheriff’s Department on the scene.