One dead after three-vehicle crash in Colon TWP

COLON TOWNSHIP — On Thursday, May 18 at approximately 3:50 p.m., deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to a personal injury crash involving three vehicles on M-66 near Marvin Rd. in Colon Township.

Investigation showed that a pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old male from Augusta was stopped at a construction zone. A 60-year-old female from the Colon area pulled up and stopped behind him to wait for traffic. A third vehicle was northbound on M-66 and was unable to stop for traffic in the roadway.

The driver, a 54-year-old male, rear-ended one pickup resulting in the death of that driver. Both vehicles were pushed into the third vehicle.

No names are being released pending notification of next of kin and further investigation. It does not appear that alcohol was a factor and seat belts were worn.