One in custody in Colon homicide investigation

COLON — A 19-year-old man from Colon is in custody in connection with a homicide in Colon.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough said in an interview with the Commercial-News Thursday evening that a 55-year-old Colon man was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Blackstone Avenue, near the Shell gas station.

McDonough said the initial call came into the Colon Police Department at 7 a.m. Thursday, and the Michigan State Police Mobile Crime Lab was on the scene around 2 p.m. to assist Colon police in investigating the case.

The suspect, McDonough said, will be arraigned Friday in St. Joseph County District Court. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.