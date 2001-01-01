One arrested on drug, weapons charges

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested for drug and weapon charges, as well as outstanding warrants, after the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment investigated a suspicious situation at the Mill Creek County Park on N. River Road on Saturday, Feb. 18 around 3 p.m.

Residents in the area had reported suspicious activity at this park. Officers have increased patrols in the area.

Troopers observed a suspicious 2001 Buick Park Avenue and three subjects at the park. Troopers made contact with a 29-year-old Constantine woman, a 28-year-old Fulton woman and a 29-year-old Constantine man. Troopers recognized indicators of criminal activity. The man was found to have two warrants for his arrest. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and a bag was found in the back seat that belonged to the man. Concealed inside of that bag was a 14-inch hunting knife, over 50 Schedule IV prescription grade tablets, and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

The man was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. His identity is being withheld pending his court appearance.