One arrested on drug charges

THREE RIVERS — A 32-year-old Sturgis man was arrested for operating/maintaining a methamphetamine lab, precursors to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine following an incident Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 1:21 a.m.

At that time, Three Rivers police officers stopped a vehicle at Broadway Street near Douglas Avenue where a drug investigation quickly followed. The occupants of the vehicle were believed to be seeking components to manufacture methamphetamine.

Three Rivers K9 Jake was called and alerted on the vehicle which led to a meth lab and crystal methamphetamine seizure.