One arrested after vehicle pursuit

PARK TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Sunday, Jan. 22 around 1:55 a.m. on US-131 near Flowerfield Road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Central Dispatch received a call from a motorist about a SUV traveling southbound on US-131 into St Joseph County. The caller reported the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed all over the roadway. Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, however, the vehicle took off. Eventually the vehicle was pulled over near M-216 and the driver taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation deputies learned the vehicle was just reported as being stolen out of Kalamazoo County. The driver admitted to stealing the vehicle and being intoxicated.

He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail and deputies are seeking charges for fleeing & eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while license suspended second offense. He was also lodged on several outstanding warrants.

Sheriff Bradley Balk reminds citizens to not leave their vehicles running while unoccupied. It is encouraged that people call 911 when they see vehicles being driven in a reckless or careless manner.

Three Rivers Police Department and Brokers Towing assisted at the scene.