Old school

Eastside Elementary School in Constantine celebrated “100 Day” — the hundredth day of school — on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a variety of activities, including having children dress up as how they imagine a 100-year-old person would look. Students ate a special breakfast to celebrate the day. Shown are “100 year old” Brycen Harker, Sophia Avila, Abby Bowers and Caleb Lewis, students in Kelly Knauss’ kindergarten class. Each student holds a link sausage to represent the “one” and two round pancakes to represented two “zeros” in the number 100. Harker said he liked “100 Day.” “I like the pancakes and sausage, but I don’t like the (pancake) syrup,” he said. The school also served fruit and a beverage with the meal.