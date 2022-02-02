Old Hospital to be demolished in spring

THREE RIVERS — The Old Hospital will be coming down this year.

On Tuesday, the Three Rivers City Commission approved a $991,700 bid from Dore & Associates of Bay City, Mich. and Envirologic Technologies of Kalamazoo for demolition and oversight of the old Three Rivers Hospital building overlooking Scidmore Park. The bid also includes $50,000 in contingency funds, bringing the total to $1,041,700. Money for the project will be paid entirely out of the city’s fund balance.

In addition, per a request by Mayor Tom Lowry, the city also approved putting an initial sale value of the property the building sits on at $400,000. Lowry noted prior to the vote that he doesn’t “want to give away the property for free” if and when the city decides to sell it.

Tuesday’s vote is in many ways both historic and something that some see as needed in the city. The building, which has sat vacant since the 1980s when Three Rivers Hospital moved to its current location, has been deemed by many to be an “eyesore” and, as the background information of the business item in the city commission packet put it Tuesday, a “public nuisance.” Concerns have also been raised about the amount of asbestos and lead present in the building, with asbestos abatement a big portion of the demolition cost.

City Manager Joe Bippus said following the vote the demolition process will begin this coming spring, with the contractor estimating it will take six months to complete.

Back in January, according to a memo of recommendation from Envirologic to the city, eight bids were received for the demolition project, which according to the bid sheets submitted to the city were in the range of $850,000 to $2.2 million, with three finalists selected. Dore was the low bidder for the project, but in their report to the city, Envirologic stated there were “concerns” with all three of the low bids, mentioning specifically concerns with Dore’s compliance history.

“There are concerns with all three of the low bids, which will need to be resolved by robust oversight of the contractors—particularly during the asbestos abatement phase,” David Stegink of Envirologic wrote in the memo to the city. “While Envirologic has concerns with [Dore’s] compliance history, it is hoped that strong oversight will compel their crews to conduct the work in a fashion that meets all regulatory requirements.”

In the $991,700 total bid, it includes $80,000 for asbestos abatement oversight, $22,500 for demolition oversight, and $35,000 for air monitoring services. In their memo to the city, Envirologic said the oversight expenses are calculated at $1,000 per day for asbestos abatement and $500 per day for demolition oversight.

Concerns around the asbestos abatement process and the potential hazards were brought up during discussion of the bid by Fourth District Commissioner Carolyn McNary.

“When doing this, a lot of people are going to be frightened, because people know that’s the problem,” McNary said. “When they’re talking oversight expenses here, are they talking about possible hazards that could be caused to the community?”

Bippus responded, mentioning the oversight services to be provided by Envirologic.

“What we’re doing is we’re going to hire an environmental company to do air monitoring and do physical, on-site inspections to make sure they’re handling the hazardous material appropriately,” Bippus said. “We’re going to watch that and monitor that.” He added later that as part of the asbestos abatement, there will be plastic sealing of all the openings in the building when that is taking place.

McNary then said the public should be made “very well informed” of the situation and possible hazards that could occur because of asbestos and the abatement, adding that many people could be going to watch the demolition being done because of the significance of the building. She asked that the city be informed of what’s going on and on what days would be “more probable for danger than others.” Bippus agreed.

At-Large Commissioner Torrey Brown also brought up the possibility for ground leeching, due to the building’s proximity to the river. Bippus said Envirologic will watch for “any type” of that, but then later added, “I don’t think we’ll have anything in the river monitored.” However, he said there will be material monitoring to make sure hazardous material doesn’t leave the demolition site.

As far as site protection for the river, Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth told commissioners the contractors will be required to do erosion control and protect any storm basins.

“They’ll protect any storm basins or anything that’s down there and then they’ll have a barrier so it can’t get to the river,” Roth said.

Commissioners overall were pleased that bids came in for the project, and that the demolition is getting done.

“For the 20 years I’ve been on here, we’ve occasionally had grants, we’ve occasionally had investors, but never the two at the same time, which is what it needed to be a viable project,” At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith said. “I had all but given up on being able to get this done in my time on here, but I think it’s really possible now.”

There was an alternative funding proposal floated that would have involved using half of the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds, approximately $398,944, but Third District Commissioner Chris Abel said he wanted to save that money for lead water service replacement.

“The $398,000 we have there that could be budgeted, that’s $398,000 we could spend on lead pipe abatement and decrease the burden on our water and sewer customers,” Abel said. “I’d rather leave that money there so we can hopefully get these water bills down quicker instead of taking 10 years or so.”

Abel, whose district the Old Hospital building resides in, was the one to make the motion to approve the bid, and pay for it solely from the city’s fund balance. However, he was hesitant to put an initial sale price for the property, saying the city wasn’t selling it yet, that to “arbitrarily put a price tag on a property” was “premature” and that he wasn’t a real estate agent.

Bippus said he could bring a report on what the property could cost, but after briefly suggesting $400,000, Abel put that initial price on the property in his motion.

What’s next for the Old Hospital property?

Another part of the commission’s discussion was about the property’s future once the building was torn down. Lowry said he wants to sell the property to a developer, but not for free.

“I don’t want to give this away for free. It’s the highest property in the city, it could be the prettiest if we did some selective pruning of branches, and it has an amazing view of the rivers,” Lowry said. “It should be apartments, I think, and I don’t want to give it away.” He asked commissioners to set a price for the property in that vein, calling it a “unique parcel.”

Other commissioners agreed there should be apartments built on the property once demolition is completed. Brown suggested they be apartments for low-income families so that the city can attract newer families to the city.

“That would be something this town desperately needs. Everything that’s coming in new is higher-priced units, from everything I’m looking at,” Brown said. “If we’re trying to get in new families to this area, not all of the families are going to be well-off, and just because they’re not well-off families, doesn’t mean they can’t contribute to our community. It takes all kinds to make a community work, and if we’re only bringing in upper echelon, we’re basically alienating lower-income, and you could potentially push the people who live in the area out of their tax bracket.”

Bippus discussed the low-income housing situation with Brown, saying there wasn’t any new planned low-income housing at the moment. He mentioned there are “several” low-income apartment complexes in the city that are subsidized.

“We have some new homes and new rental places coming in, but they’re not designated as low-income,” Bippus said.

Brown mentioned the possibility of senior apartments as well, but said those only help one particular age bracket.

On a lighter side of the discussion of the property’s future, First District Commissioner Pat Dane brought up the pastime of sledding on the hill adjacent to the building and how that could be affected. Lowry and Bippus said the city still owns the hill, with Bippus adding that the demolition will create more of a hill.

“When the building’s gone, the building’s acting like a retaining wall right now for the hill, so we have to reshape it and slope it, and we can add grass, so it’ll be more like a bowl area,” Bippus said.

In other business…

Commissioners approved a resolution for the sale of the Whitehouse building to Jamie Clark of Clark Logic, and to place it on file for 30 days before the actual sale is approved. The resolution is different from a similar resolution approved last year, as it includes the parking lot behind the building and cleans up issues with title insurance on the property.

Commissioners approved a pre-order for a 2022 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle for the police department for $51,566.99, with the stipulation that delivery be made after July 1. Police Chief Scott Boling told commissioners the new vehicle would be silver, with patrol lights and side decals more visible to the public with the intent on having better visibility for the vehicles in the community.

Commissioners approved the transfer of the property at 324 E. Michigan Ave. to the Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation.

