O’Dell releases statement regarding dismissal

KALAMAZOO — Elizabeth O’Dell, former executive director of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County, released a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 30 through her attorney Ross E. Chapman regarding her dismissal.

“I understand that my employment as Executive Director of St. Joseph County CMHSAS was terminated yesterday. The termination was illegal. The termination violated my contract of employment.

“This wrongful action is the culmination of St. Joseph County CMHSAS, under the control of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, wastefully spending thousands and thousands of dollars in a misguided quest to terminate me. These were dollars that should have been spent on public services including mental health services and substance abuse services. It is a sad day for St. Joseph County.

“I intend to pursue justice through the courts.”

