O’Dell lends helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Dorian

THREE RIVERS — Elizabeth O’Dell, former CEO of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County and current president of the St. Joseph County ISD board of education, was recently deployed to Georgia to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The Sturgis resident, who is serving as a Disaster Team Captain and volunteer for the American Red Cross, recently flew into Atlanta, Georgia, from which she and 40 other volunteers traveled in vans to Augusta, Georgia to prepare for evacuees.

“This is a partnership with law enforcement, fire departments, public schools, public health, medical schools, and the Red Cross,” O’Dell said in an interview with the Commercial-News. “The schools prepare the food, public health provides 24-hour nurses, medical schools and hospitals provide doctors and law enforcement provides security.”

O’Dell’s main task as a mental health professional “is to assist anyone who is experiencing social or emotional problems” in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

