O’Dell discharge from CMH commences

CENTREVILLE—Elizabeth O’Dell, executive director of Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County, will be notified by written communication no later than Aug. 15 that she is to be considered for discharge from her position

CMH(SAS) board members voted unanimously Tuesday evening to begin termination of O’Dell’s contract and to schedule a hearing on the matter for the board’s next regular meeting on Aug. 22.

Included in the motion for discharge was the stipulation that O’Dell’s contract was to be terminated with cause. Her contract provides two discharge options, termination with cause and without cause, with either instance resulting in a severance payment of one year’s pay of $119,412.

O’Dell was placed on paid administrative leave by board action on April 6, at which time Kristine Kirsch, O’Dell’s predecessor as director, was retained to perform the functions of the leadership position. At that same meeting Thomas Fluery, a Southfield-based attorney, was hired to perform an “audit” of CMH operations.

At the subsequent regular board meetings since April, Tim Carmichael, board chair, had indicated that a report by Fluery of his findings was impending. Attorney John McGlinchey, retained for on-going representation by the board, has been in attendance at the last several of those meetings at which time he has met in closed session to discuss non-disclosed business described as attorney-client privileged.

