NWS: Majority of area rivers to crest over weekend, recede some by early next week

THREE RIVERS — A flood warning is still in effect for the St. Joseph River in Three Rivers but the National Weather Service reports that while area rivers have risen due to recent rainfall, “a majority of rivers will crest over the weekend and will recede some by early next week.”

At 10 a.m. on Friday the stage for the St. Joseph Rivers was at 9.4 feet and falling but moderate flooding is occurring and is expected to continue until further notice. The flood stage for the St. Joseph River is 7 feet.

Moderate flooding of Scidmore Park is also expected to continue with a stage of 9 feet around the park as of Friday afternoon. High water will continue to affect several businesses and flood the basements of homes along South Main, Green, and Jackson Streets.

