Home / Home

NWS: Area rivers to recede due to recent dry spell

Moderate flooding still in effect for St. Joseph River

THREE RIVERS — The flood warning continues for the St. Joseph River in Three Rivers, but the National Weather Service reports that the recent dry spell has allowed area rivers to recede, with some falling below flood levels.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday the stage for the St. Joseph Rivers was at 9.1 feet, compared to the 9.4 feet reported on Friday. The level has been steady, but moderate flooding is occurring and is forecasted until further notice. The flood stage for the St. Joseph River is 7 feet.
The river is forecasted to continue rising to about 9 feet, in which moderate flooding at Scidmore Park may occur. The evacuation of some of the animals at Scidmore Park is expected.
High water levels still may affect businesses and floods the basements of homes along S. Main, Green, and Jackson Streets.

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here