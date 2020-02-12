Nottawa Gas withdraws re-zoning request

PARK TWP. — In a surprising move just one day before the continuation of a meeting on the subject, Nottawa Gas has withdrawn its Park Township rezoning request.

The intention to withdraw was made in a letter to Park Township Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman Tuesday. In the letter, the propane gas retailer did not state a reason for its withdrawal, and declined to comment further on the request.

“We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you [Kuhlman], the members of the Planning Commission, and other township officials have spent on the request to rezone and the professional way all township officials have handled the matter,” the letter states.

“The decision to withdraw the rezoning request was not an easy one, but the owners of Nottawa Properties, LLC and Nottawa Gas Co. feel it is the right decision based on all circumstances,” the letter continued. “The owners of Nottawa Properties, LLC and Nottawa Gas Co. will not comment further regarding this decision or the reasons for the decision.”

The withdrawal effectively ends the saga of the controversial request in Park Township, which was submitted back in June. If approved, their request would have seen the 13-acre property at 20247 M-60, located a half-mile east of Fisher Lake Inn, re-zoned from rural residential/agricultural to commercial/light industrial for the purposes of moving their business from its current location on M-66/M-86 in Nottawa Township. The company had entered into a buy/sell agreement back in March with the property owner, which was contingent on the rezoning request.

The property would have had bulk storage of liquid propane gas for retail sale on the site, with a retail store to open between 2021 and 2023.

According to Kuhlman, the reason behind the move of Nottawa Gas was because the lease on their current property is set to expire in the near future.

The proposed re-zoning drew the ire of residents surrounding the property and in the Fisher Lake community, who organized a citizen campaign against the re-zoning. Residents argued there would be various issues for them and the area if the request was approved, including an increase in traffic, a decrease in property values, disruptions to the “atmosphere” of the community, and issues surrounding what would happen if a propane gas explosion occurs on the property.

The request was discussed and eventually tabled at the Nov. 19 Park Township Planning Commission meeting. Commissioners determined during the meeting that conditions for the rezoning application submitted by Nottawa Gas were not detailed enough, and they were not satisfied with the terms of the conditions submitted to assure adjacent property owners were protected.

Commissioners tabled the request until Thursday, Dec. 3 to get more details on the conditions Nottawa Gas sought in the site plan. Even though Nottawa Gas withdrew its request, Thursday’s meeting will still go on as scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Kuhlman told the Commercial-News Wednesday he was surprised by Nottawa Gas’ move to withdraw.

“I think it’s a total surprise, and it’s a total shame,” Kuhlman said. “We had a chance to bring a business into the community to increase the tax base.”

Kuhlman said he expects Nottawa Gas to search for another location, however he doesn’t know where that new location could be.

Park Township Supervisor Ed English expressed a similar surprise by the move.

“They went this far with it, I don’t know why they didn’t let the rest of it run its course,” English said. “I’m surprised they dropped it like that. I have no idea why, and they’re not going to comment on it.”

English said while the withdrawal request was filed, he doesn’t consider it a “win” just yet for those opposed to the issue.

“They had somebody interested in raising hogs [on the property],” English said. “I guess it’s going to be a win for the people out there if one of them steps up and buys it like they said they were going to. If not, it could remain agriculture and be a hog lot. It’s yet to be determined.”

Representatives from the Neighborhood Safety Committee, the main group opposing the rezoning, declined comment until after Thursday’s Planning Commission hearing.

