NOTICE TO OUR READERS
The Three Rivers Commercial-News will not be publishing a paper on Monday, Oct. 14, due to the Columbus Day federal postal holiday. The paper will resume publication starting with Tuesday, Oct. 15’s paper.
The Three Rivers Commercial-News will not be publishing a paper on Monday, Oct. 14, due to the Columbus Day federal postal holiday. The paper will resume publication starting with Tuesday, Oct. 15’s paper.
124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093
Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com