Not your average golf tourney

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation department sponsored a two-day Shootout disc golf tournament in Three Rivers Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

On Saturday, 64 players competed in two rounds of 18-hole disc golf at the Meyer Broadway Park. On Sunday, the players continued with another course at Meyer Broadway Park, then the remaining 14 finalists, including four players drawn from a raffle, competed in a finale course starting in downtown Three Rivers, and ending near Memory Isle Park.

Participants of the tournament were split into divisions based on their age and skill level. Five players from men’s pro division, two players from men’s pro masters division, and the winners of three amateur divisions competed in the finale course.

Throughout the finale, players with the worst score were eliminated until a winner was crowned.

Out of the 64 registered players, only two of the participants were female, Victoria Johnson of Kalamazoo being one. Johnson said she has been disc golfing for eight years but has only competed in two tournaments.

“I just like to not have to compete so hard with the guys. Do you see how they throw? When I play with the guys they throw like 400-500 feet and sometimes I can’t do that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said although she wasn’t a finalist and didn’t win, she enjoys the disc golf community as a whole.

“I had a great time. I didn’t win but it is all about having fun and getting out there. I just love the community, it beats just throwing a disc by yourself,” Johnson said.

