'Not just plows, cows and sows'

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education heard a presentation from the county’s Career and Technical Education Agriscience program during their meeting Monday.

The program was represented by instructor Jenny Troyer and first-year students Sydney Johnson and Allison Littlefield. The presentation went over how the program works, what it does, and what they have done for the community.

Troyer said the Agriscience program is part of a three-part model with CTE classroom and lab instruction, leadership through the FFA organization, and experiential learning through supervised agriscience experiences (SAEs). Put all together, Troyer said, those components “make tomorrow’s leaders.”