Norton Carnival

Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

Norton Elementary students Chris Killgore (left) and Robbie Booth (right) attempt to bounce ping pong balls into targets during an activity at Norton’s School Carnival held on Friday. Amy MacDonald of the Norton Parent-Teacher Organization said this year’s carnival was the first one to be held during school hours, which she said gave some kids the opportunity to come to the carnival who might not have if it was held after school. There were multiple indoor and outdoor activities available for students, including two bounce houses, a “paw toss” cornhole game, a cake walk, a guessing game, a pin toss, and a tattoo station. MacDonald said more than 50 volunteers helped out with the event.

