Northwestern University honors Three Rivers middle schooler for stellar ACT scores

THREE RIVERS — Twelve-year-old Cian Monroe may not have a driver’s license but he does drive circles around most, if not all academic challenges thrown his way. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

The Three Rivers Middle School student was recently recognized by Northwestern University for his ACT scores (originally an abbreviation for American College Testing) in reading and English.

“I received Northwestern University’s Midwest Academic Talent Search (NUMATS) for Outstanding Achievement for the highest distinction as a top scorer in the ACT Reading and English sections,” Monroe said. “I scored a 99.4 percent in the reading section, which I am quite proud of.”

You’re probably asking yourself a number of questions at this point, questions like, “Why is a seventh grader taking the ACT?” or “Why isn’t Cian Monroe the managing editor of the Three Rivers Commercial-News?” We asked some of the same questions, and luckily for this reporter, Cian isn’t interested in starting his journalism career just yet.