North Fisher Lake Road rebuilt

PARK TOWNSHIP – The regular appearance of micro-lakes atop North Fisher Lake Road following heavy rains should be eliminated or minimized now that a total rebuilt of a road portion has been completed.

A funding partnership between the St. Joseph County Road Commission and Park Township allowed for the extensive road work that began with tree cutting late last year and culminated with application of a second coat of asphalt by Lakeland Asphalt of Battle Creek on August 14.

“This was a good project to do,” commented Road Commission manager/director John Lindsey in reviewing the completed construction. “We were happy to work with Joe Eichorn and Ed English,” (Park Township supervisor and acting supervisor, respectively) Lindsey said.

Recent years had seen major deterioration of the then-narrow roadway that included lumpy pavement and frequent formation of huge across-the-road puddles that impeded normal, safe passage on the stretch of North Fisher Lake Road from M-60 to the junction with Thompson Lane.