Noel: an Animal Control success story

CENTREVILLE — Noel had “no reason to trust anyone,” but “never once has this dog acted cross,” Dr. Suzanne Lee of Lake Area Veterinary Group reported to the St. Joseph County Animal Control Advisory Board at their meeting Wednesday, March 15. The approximately five-year-old pit bull mix warmed the hearts of St. Joseph County Animal Control staff with her wagging tail and sweet spirit when she came in during the month of Christmas, so thin you could see all her bones.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Brad Balk said Noel was wandering around in the Colon area when someone turned her over to Animal Control. Through social media they were able to determine her owner.

Animal Control Supervisor Greg Musser said prosecution is pending in the case.

