No report on CMH’s O’Dell

CENTREVILLE — A process to evaluate the job performance of CMH(SAS) executive director Elizabeth O’Dell has yet to be completed, while O’Dell remains on paid administrative leave.

Pending is a report to the St. Joseph County Community Mental Health (and Substance Abuse Services) board of directors that could set the stage for termination of O’Dell’s 11-year tenure as head of the agency. CMH(SAS) board chairperson Tim Carmichael on Tuesday evening indicated that the report should be completed by the end of June.

CMHSAS board members on April 6 authorized up to $25,000 be paid to attorney Thomas Fleury to conduct an audit of CMHSAS, while removing O’Dell from the director’s role, installing former CMH director Kristine Kirsch to act in that capacity.

Since that time, several CMHSAS employees have departed, including corporate compliance officer Judy Hall and finance director/contractor Randy Kline. Clinical director Lynelle Thrasher has resigned her position and will conclude her duties in June

