No PFAS detected in city’s water supply

THREE RIVERS — Recent tests conducted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), in conjunction with the City of Three Rivers, found no PFAS (Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) in the city’s water supply, according to the Three Rivers Department of Public Works.

“This non-detect is welcome news for all our water consumers. The City of Three Rivers will continue to monitor all contaminants as required by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and publish an annual Consumers Confidence Report for all who wish to be informed of the quality of water in our system,” a statement issued by the city reads.

