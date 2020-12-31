No one injured, home lost in New Year's Eve fire

LOCKPORT TWP. — No one was injured in a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Tamarac subdivision.

According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home in the 56000 block of Brave Drive in Lockport Township’s Tamarac subdivision at 1:22 p.m. for a house fire. Firefighters on scene said the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. The fire took approximately 45 minutes to get under control, and firefighters worked on putting out hotspots for a while after.

TRFD Deputy Fire Chief Paul Schoon said the fire appeared to start in the garage area of the house, although a cause of the fire is still under investigation. Schoon said the family that lived at the house was able to get out safety, and that the house appeared to be a total loss. The fire did not spread to any other homes.

Assisting TRFD on the scene was the Fabius-Park Fire Department and the Centreville Fire Department.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.