No one applies for city vacancy

THREE RIVERS — No one has applied by the Friday, Jan. 13 deadline for the Three Rivers third district city commissioner vacancy.

The position was left open when previous third district commissioner Diane Clay moved out of her district. Her last meeting was Dec. 20.

City clerk Melissa Bliss said she was not sure if commissioners would open it up for more time or decide something else, but the issue would be discussed at the city’s meeting Tuesday.

