No injuries when machine catches fire

STURGIS — The Sturgis Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Tuesday morning at Cobalt Holdings, LLC., 1111 N. Centreville Road.

Initial crews reported smoke from the north end of the building and determined that a piece of machinery was on fire. Upon entering the building firefighters observed heavy black smoke coming from the granulator. As crews approached the machine they located the source of the fire which appeared to be a nylon/rubber “fluff” that had ignited below the machine. The fire was extinguished and overhaul was completed.

Crews remained on scene to mitigate fire extension for approximately three hours.

No injuries were reported and the building was fully evacuated upon the fire department’s arrival.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is currently under investigation. Estimated damages are also unavailable at this time.

The Sturgis Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Sturgis Police Department, LifeCare Ambulance, and Sturgis Electric. Tri-Township Fire Department was placed on stand-by during the incident.