No hush about the Huss Future Fest

THREE RIVERS — The Huss Project stuck to their core values of food, art and play, while hosting their 8th annual Huss Future Festival on Saturday, July 22.

Julie Keefer, chairman of the Huss Future Fest, has been involved with the festival every year of the event’s operations. She said that previously, the Huss Project struggled with raising funds to further plans of renovation on the building, which is located at 1008 8th St. in Three Rivers.

Currently, the Huss Project building has the original broiler from 1919 and offers a minimal amount of programs and activities during the cold, winter season. The building only has one room with working heat.

