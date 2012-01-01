No Big Deal is a big deal to White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON — A cappella group, No Big Deal, had the crowd snapping, clapping, laughing, and scatting at the White Pigeon Library on Saturday afternoon.

Perri Saunders, library director, said No Big Deal was invited to perform at the library as a part of their Summertime Tunes series.

“Summertime Tunes was something that we started in 2012,” she said. “It was an outreach to get people acquainted with what the library does. It was to show that we are here and we are a part of the community.”

Saunders said No Big Deal performed last year and left a lasting impression on the audience.

“They were a hit last year. People loved them. We even had people taking pictures with them after the program,” she said. “They were so much fun that we knew we had to have them back again this year.”

Sam Button-Harrison, baritone, Nick Druzbanski, tenor, Jake Meyer, bass, and Andrès Enriquez, tenor, said they were excited to perform in White Pigeon again.

“Sam and I are from small towns, so it almost feels like coming home,” Druzbanski said.

According to Enriquez, the Chicago-based group goes “all over” and recently visited Michigan to perform the National Anthem at the Detroit Tigers baseball game.

Enriquez said the group started three years ago when Enriquez asked Button-Harrison and Druzbanski to assist him with a performance.

“We started about three years ago in January, when I was asked to do a performance. I wanted to sing a cappella, so I asked [Druzbanski] and [Button-Harrison] to join me. After we sang, people were asking when our next gig was so we decided that we better get a group together,” Enriquez said.

