Ninth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event held in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services hosted the ninth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Saturday, August 12, starting at Lafayette Park in Three Rivers.

DASAS Executive Director Kim Kramer said although the event is held nationally, she expanded the restraints to include more community involvement. Sixty participants registered and walked in the event, including men, women, and children.

Kramer said the event is for the whole family to “let loose and have a good time,” while also keeping in mind the purpose of the walk.

“It is meant for people to get out there and be silly while also spreading awareness for those who’ve been a victim of sexual and domestic assault,” Kramer said.

Some participants came for a special purpose, honoring those close to them who lost their lives due to domestic and/or sexual assault. Abandoned shoes lined the sidewalk starting line, each with a posted note featuring the name of someone who lost their life.

“We just want to remember while we walk we are honoring those who lost their lives,” Kramer said, before announcing the start of the event.

Starting at Lafayette Park, participants walked for approximately a mile down North Main Street and back. Kramer said she picked the downtown location because of the busy streets and populated area.

High heels were optional for the Three Rivers event, but nationally, men wear high heels in order to “walk a mile in her shoes.”

Kramer said the busy streets of downtown Three Rivers would show men how it is for women during their every day life.

“They really get to see what it feels like for women when they are heckled and basically see what women go through everyday,” Kramer said.

Rose Ludwick, DASAS director of operations and finance, said buying heels for the event was pretty costly. Most of the red high heels for the event were purchased from LeDame, a store that specializes in women’s dress shoes for men, in men’s shoe sizes.

She said the remaining heels were donated to DASAS as part of a collaboration with Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence of Coldwater.

