Ninja warriors

Christopher Lewis (right) won the junior division (ages 18-39) and Bob Kemp (above) won the senior division (ages 40-plus) during Riverside Church’s Iron Man Ninja Warrior Kick-Off Friday, Feb. 3. Around 80 of the 180 men in attendance ran the course; Riverside pastor Paul Booko challenged the group to be men who reject passivity, accept responsibility, and lead courageously, expecting God’s reward. The event kicked off the church’s eight-week Iron Man challenge “for men, by men, to inspire men.”