Home / Home

Ninja warriors

Christopher Lewis (right) won the junior division (ages 18-39) and Bob Kemp (above) won the senior division (ages 40-plus) during Riverside Church’s Iron Man Ninja Warrior Kick-Off Friday, Feb. 3. Around 80 of the 180 men in attendance ran the course; Riverside pastor Paul Booko challenged the group to be men who reject passivity, accept responsibility, and lead courageously, expecting God’s reward. The event kicked off the church’s eight-week Iron Man challenge “for men, by men, to inspire men.”

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here