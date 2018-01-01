Ninety-three years of Fourth of July celebrations in Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT — Since January 2018, the Schoolcraft Fourth of July planning committee has met once a month and have gone above-and-beyond to plan a schedule packed full of celebrations for everyone, including an approximate $8,000 firework show, a parade featuring its Grand Marshall, candidates for the upcoming election, and more, with the help from generous volunteers and a numerous amount of donations from surrounding businesses.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.