Nine-year-old ruled incompetent to stand trial

CENTREVILLE — A 9-year-old boy charged with murdering his adoptive mother in Fawn River Township in May was ruled incompetent to stand trial during a competency hearing in St. Joseph County Family Court Friday.

Along with the ruling made by Family Court Judge David C. Tomlinson, all charges against the boy have been dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case will not be re-filed, and the boy has been released to his father.

Unlike previous hearings in the case, the competency hearing was open to the public.

A mental health evaluation for the boy was presented during the hearing by the boy’s attorney, T.J. Reed, which showed that the boy remains incompetent to stand trial. Reed, in an interview with the Commercial-News following the hearing, said the evaluation was done by an evaluator appointed by the court and was agreed to and stipulated by St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.

During his argument to the court, Reed said the only evidence of competency in the case has been that the child is incompetent, citing previous evaluations of the boy made by the evaluator.