Newly-opened Gordmans promotes ‘big names, not big bucks’

THREE RIVERS — Eight days.

That is the amount of time it took for just under 30 people from Gordmans stores around the area to convert the space at 1312 Broadway Rd. in Three Rivers from a Peebles storefront to a Gordmans.

“It was very quick,” Gordmans District Manager Alicia Dubay said. “Obviously, the closing process takes a little longer getting all the Peebles merchandise out, but we did this with under 30 people. It was amazing.”

Gordmans, which opened its doors to the public on June 27, is an off-price store that sells various items, including clothing, shoes, jewelry, beauty products and home goods, such as bedding, furniture and housewares.

“It’s about big names, not big bucks,” Gordmans Store Manager Michael Campbell said. “It’s an off-price retailer, and not a department store like it was with Peebles. It’s just lower prices overall for people to enjoy.”

Both Campbell and Dubay said they are excited for the arrival of Gordmans in Three Rivers.

“I think this is going to be a great new start for the community,” Campbell said.

“Gordmans will appeal to more people, especially in today’s world,” Dubay said. “It’ll be a nice change, because we’ve been here for a long time as Peebles.” Dubay added that Gordmans is owned by Stage Stores, which is the same company that owned Peebles.

Dubay said what sets Gordmans apart from the other stores in the area is the merchandise and brands that are available, which she said changes from week to week.

“There’s a variety of things available, with a lot of different brands than in the past,” Dubay said. “We have Nike, Levis, Lucky brand, Adidas, Puma, and South Pole, to name a few. There are so many, and they change weekly.”