Newberg Township history museum being developed

THREE RIVERS — Ric Norton, co-owner of T&R Inn Between the Lakes, has spent four years renovating a nearby barn — including getting parts from two other local barns of its era to ensure authenticity — with the goal of turning it into an event center but also into a Newberg Township history museum.

“History intrigues me and as I get older and less able to do physical things, I intend to research and leave information behind in this barn,” he said.

He would like to include data on prominent families who settled in the area and are still here, on the significance of indigenous people who were here at the time and which areas they were in, as well as on how the land was originally settled by Europeans. Also of interest is the significance of the Underground Railroad with the Bonine House [one of its stops] only a dozen miles away.

Norton’s father, Charles, grew up on a farm on Harwood Lake; one of Charles’ four brothers was a history professor who spent his whole life researching the background of their family. (Norton describes it as “a rich history” dating back to the 14th century in England.)

